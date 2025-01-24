Another death after storm Éowyn

10.50 a.m.

In the vernacular and also in many media, floods, droughts or storms are quickly referred to as the event of the century - "flood of the century", "drought of the century" or "storm of the century". Éowyn has also been called the storm of the century. Whether this is justified or not remains to be seen.

However, the term is not actually a buzzword, but a scientific term with a definition. A storm of the century occurs on average every hundred years. This is how the German Weather Service, for example, describes it in an article. It can therefore occur several times within a century, but sometimes not for 150 or 200 years. Specifically, the ten most severe droughts of the last 1000 years are century droughts.

This means that with each new event, the ranking and the extent required to be considered a century event changes. To make matters worse, the records do not go back 1000 years in all areas. Water levels were already recorded by people in the Middle Ages, but not wind speeds.

In the case of the hurricane Éowyn currently raging over Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, there is evidence that various weather services are at least describing the forecast as the most severe for several generations. An experienced BBC meteorologist says that she has never seen such a severe forecast in her entire career.

The fact that the highest wind speed ever recorded has already been recorded at 183 km/h suggests that Éowyn is indeed an event of the century.