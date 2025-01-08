Artifacts on the embankment of the mortuary temple of Queen Hatshepsut in Deir al-Bahri on the west bank of the Nile in Luxor. Bild: Khaled Elfiqi/AP/dpa

Egyptian archaeologists have unveiled sensational finds. They come from the ancient city of Thebes. They are works of art from the time of Queen Hatshepsut and tombs of high-ranking officials.

Egyptian archaeologists presented new finds from the ancient city of Thebes on Wednesday. The discoveries in the necropolis of Thebes opposite modern-day Luxor include works of art from the time of Queen Hatshepsut and 4000-year-old tombs of high-ranking officials, according to archaeologist and former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Sahi Hawass.

According to the information, the finds date from the 15th Dynasty (1650 to 1550 BC) to the powerful 18th Dynasty (1550 to 1292 BC), to which legendary pharaohs such as Queen Hatshepsut and the child king Tutankhamun are attributed.

During three years of work, the excavation team reportedly uncovered an intact part of the foundations of the mortuary temple of Hatshepsut in Deir al-Bahari on the west bank of the Nile. Numerous stone reliefs were also found, including one showing the queen and her successor Thutmose III during a religious ritual. It was the "most beautiful" depiction he had seen in his life, said Hawass.

A tomb of the "palace overseer"

Tombs of high-ranking officials from the Middle Kingdom and a tomb of the "palace overseer" of Queen Tetischeri from the 18th dynasty are also considered significant finds.

Egyptian archaeologists regularly present spectacular finds. The authorities hope that the discoveries will boost tourism, which has been in decline for years and is an important source of income for the country. According to official figures, 15.7 million tourists traveled to Egypt last year and the authorities are hoping for 18 million this year.