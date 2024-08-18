Carolin Kebekus presented the special program. Bild: dpa

Surprising program change on German First Television: Shortly after the "Tagesschau" on Sunday, children draw attention to their problems and concerns. A prominent young mother presented the program.

Shortly after the "Tagesschau" children draw attention to their problems and concerns on German First Television.

ARD changed its evening program for this purpose.

The 15-minute program was hosted by comedian Carolin Kebekus. Show more

Under the motto #KINDERstören, ARD interrupted the program on Sunday evening at 8.15 p.m. prime time to draw attention to the needs, rights and problems of children. In a 15-minute program on the first channel, hosted by comedian Carolin Kebekus, children appeared as presenters of "Morgenmagazin", "Sportschau", "Tagesschau" and "Gefragt - gejagt" as well as "Tatort" investigators.

In short clips, they addressed topics such as the demand for children's rights to be included in the German constitution as well as problems such as cyberbullying, violence against children, child poverty and a lack of childcare and sports facilities.

"Crime scene" had to wait

As "Tagesschau" spokesperson Noemi reported: "According to a recent study, young people are more pessimistic about the future than ever before. The biggest concerns for my generation include war in Europe, the division of society and climate change. These ongoing crises are also increasing psychological stress." The real "Tatort" was postponed to 8.30 p.m. due to the broadcast.

"It is a task for society as a whole to focus more on the rights of children," said WDR Program Director Jörg Schönenborn, explaining the unusual campaign. "We want to contribute to this with our possibilities and numerous offers in public broadcasting."

Kebekus, who gave birth to her first child in January, told the German Press Agency: "Children's rights in Germany continue to be given far too little attention." Almost a quarter of children and young people are at risk of poverty or social exclusion. I would like to see a clear signal from politicians that remedying this social catastrophe is a priority," said Kebekus. "Unfortunately, the children's lobby is far too small."

