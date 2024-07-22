Young men refer to themselves as "Talahon" on TikTok - some full of conviction, others full of irony. TikTok/NRWtv

One term is going viral on social networks: "Talahon". Young men can be seen punching the air or staring aggressively into the camera. What's behind it? And why is the trend problematic?

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new youth culture is emerging on social media.

The "Talahon" usually has a migrant background and an abstruse world view: sexist, patriarchal and glorifying violence.

The trend polarizes between irony and racist interpretations. Show more

Videos of young men shadowboxing or handing out martial arts kicks are currently flooding the internet, many of them with a recognizable migrant background. They wear jogging bottoms and sweaters from luxury brands. Thick chains dangle around their necks, along with - fake - Gucci caps, which is how DerSpiegeldescribes the typical "Talahon" style. Tala-what?

Who is a "talahon"?

The trendy term is a neologism that originated and spread on social networks, especially on TikTok. There is no fixed definition. Young men, mostly with a migrant background, use the term and refer to each other as "talahon". In the countless videos and memes, they strike gangster poses to rap music, often with material status symbols and aggressive gestures. The message is clear: nobody can do anything to me. I am dominant, fearless and strong.

Where does the term come from?

It is not clear how the term originated. It is often traced back to the Arabic expression "taeal huna", which means something like "Come here!". The most likely origin of the term is the song "Ta3al Lahon " by German rapper Hassan, which was released in August 2022. The song is about life on the streets, violence and crime. "Talahon, I'll give you a stab, I'm the patron" is the song's most popular line.

Why is the trend polarizing?

The term "Talahon" serves as a cipher for a certain idea of youth culture: urban, semi-strong to petty criminal, fixated on material status symbols, exaggerated ideas of masculinity, abstruse image of women. "Bild" describes the men's world view as "medieval". Talahons are misogynistic, sexist, patriarchal and glorify violence.

Some identify positively with this and proudly post it on social media. Others make fun of it. Most posts play ironically with the stereotype.

It becomes problematic when the figure is used to create a mood against young people with a migration background, as happens in right-wing circles.