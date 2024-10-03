Members of the Swiss Armed Forces mistakenly received a text message. (KEYSTONE/Marcel Bieri) KEYSTONE

A technical fault during the release of the digital marching orders led to a text message being sent incorrectly by the Swiss Armed Forces. 27,000 text messages were sent on Thursday night.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 27,000 members of the armed forces inadvertently received a text message from the Swiss Armed Forces.

The reason was a technical problem on the part of the DDPS.

In addition to the text message, e-mails were also sent, but it is unclear how many people received the message in error.

The army apologized for the oversight and confirmed that no further action was required from the individuals concerned. Show more

27,000 members of the armed forces received a text message from the Swiss Armed Forces on Thursday night. Among them were people who received the message in error.

The sender wrote: "You have received a new message on www.portal-armee.ch. Kind regards, your army". At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) confirmed the incident. The online news portal Watson first reported on Thursday.

The message was sent due to a technical problem during the release of the digital marching orders, it continued. In addition to text messages, relatives also received emails.

According to the DDPS, the army does not know how many people received the text message in error. The members of the armed forces who received the message in error are people who are not yet registered for the service manager. They can ignore the message, as there is no need for action.

The Armed Forces apologizes to those affected for the inconvenience.

SDA