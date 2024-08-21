Postbus Switzerland Ltd presented the first test operation of a small, self-driving bus in Switzerland in Sion in June 2016. Keystone

An association from Arbon TG has ordered a bus designed for autonomous driving for 850,000 francs. The first passengers are to be transported in the bus next year. After a pilot phase, the vehicle could one day drive through the town on Lake Constance without a driver.

SDA

The "e-Atak Autonomous", developed by the Turkish companies Arsan and Adastec, is the first bus of this size developed for autonomous driving in Switzerland with its 20 seats, the private association Technische Gesellschaft Arbon announced in a press release. Projects with smaller self-driving buses have already taken place in several Swiss cities.

At the same time as the production of the vehicle, which is due to arrive in Arbon at the end of the year, "the demanding process" for an exceptional permit from the Federal Roads Office (Astra) and the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) is taking place, according to the press release.

From 2025 to 2027, the bus will run on a circular route in a 30 km/h zone between the lakeside promenade and the old town of Arbon, project manager Hansueli Bruderer told the Keystone SDA news agency. However, a car driver will be behind the wheel. "Astra currently still requires a safety driver for automated driving."

The association anticipates costs of around CHF 3 million for the acquisition and pilot phase. Most of these have already been secured.

At 1.8 million francs, the project is receiving the most financial support from the canton of Thurgau. The canton is funding various projects from the profits of the IPO of Thurgauer Kantonalbank. The canton received CHF 127 million from the partial sale of the bank in 2014.

SDA