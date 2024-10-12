Lightning strikes in the Brazilian metropolis. Bild: Keystone

At least seven people have died in the Brazilian metropolitan region of São Paulo after heavy rain and squalls.

Three people were killed after a wall collapsed, two by fallen trees and two more in a landslide, according to the São Paulo State Civil Defense. At least three other people were treated in a serious condition, reported the news portal "G1".

According to the civil defense, strong gusts of wind and heavy rain were recorded in several regions in São Paulo on Saturday night. The highest wind speed was 107 kilometers per hour. According to the Civil Defense, this was the highest wind speed in the region since records began in 1995.

Over two million people without electricity

The strong winds swept away metal structures in a shopping center in the south of the capital, as can be seen on a video. In Taboão da Serra in the greater São Paulo area, part of the roof of a petrol station collapsed onto a car, as reported by "G1". Trees fell in many places and flights were canceled.

Over two million people have been without electricity since Friday evening, as "G1" reported, citing the energy company Enel. The power outage also affected the water supply in some regions.

