The Axenstrasse A4 on Lake Lucerne will be closed between Flüelen and Tellsplatte from September 29. (archive picture) Keystone

The Axenstrasse in the canton of Uri will be closed for almost two weeks from September 29 due to a safety blast between Flüelen and Tellsplatte. This was announced by the Federal Roads Office (Astra) on Monday evening.

SDA

The reason for the closure is the safety blasting of a rock package above the Axenfluh gallery, as stated in the press release. The road will be closed to non-motorized traffic outside the gallery from 06.00 a.m. on 24 September.

Measuring devices have detected rock movements above the Spinnenloch collector at the level of the Axenfluh South Gallery in recent days, Astra continues. Following an on-site inspection, it was decided to remove the potentially dangerous rock package of around 600 cubic meters.

As there is a risk of rocks coming loose during the preparatory work from September 24, the section will have to be closed to non-motorized traffic from this date. Motorized traffic is protected by the gallery and can continue to travel, as Astra states.

An area of the lake will also be closed

Access from the north to Tellsplatte will be ensured for the entire duration of the closure, Astra adds. In Flüelen, access is guaranteed as far as Gruonbach.

Between the partial closure for slow traffic on September 24 and the complete closure from September 29 at 10 p.m., the route of the bicycle shuttle will be extended. During this time, the shuttle service will run from Brunnen to Flüelen and vice versa.

Road users are advised to observe the traffic signals and to take a wide detour around the closed Axenstrasse via the Seelisberg tunnel in Lucerne.

An area of Lake Uri will also be closed for the entire duration of the work. This is in the possible fall radius of boulders.

The highly exposed Axenstrasse has to be closed time and again, most recently in mid-August due to debris flows.

SDA