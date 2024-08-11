According to a media report, dozens of farmers and residents are threatened with expropriation due to a large Axpo solar project in Spain. The Swiss energy company wants to build a huge solar plant around 330 kilometers northwest of Madrid. According to the report, the municipalities of Villadango del Páramo and Cimanes del Tejar are affected.
The company has tried to find an amicable solution through negotiations, Axpo told "SonntagsBlick".
Offers from Axpo partly rejected
The company emphasized that it would take into account "the priorities and expectations of the local population". However, anyone who speaks to those affected will notice that this is lip service, the newspaper writes.
"A few" of the offers were rejected, the company announced. In these cases, the expropriations were carried out in accordance with legal requirements.
The solar plants were declared by the state to be important for security of supply. Axpo will install 365,000 solar panels on 307 hectares of land. They will supply electricity for 76,000 households.