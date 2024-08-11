The energy company Axpo wants to expropriate dozens of farmers and local residents for a solar park in Spain. imago/Westend61 (Symbolbild)

Axpo wants to build a huge solar project in Spain. This is causing resentment among the local population. Now dozens of farmers and residents are even threatened with expropriation.

The Swiss energy company Axpo is planning a large solar park in Spain.

According to a media report, dozens of farmers and residents are now threatened with expropriation.

The solar plants have been declared by the state as important for security of supply. Show more

According to a media report, dozens of farmers and residents are threatened with expropriation due to a large Axpo solar project in Spain. The Swiss energy company wants to build a huge solar plant around 330 kilometers northwest of Madrid. According to the report, the municipalities of Villadango del Páramo and Cimanes del Tejar are affected.

The company has tried to find an amicable solution through negotiations, Axpo told "SonntagsBlick".

Offers from Axpo partly rejected

The company emphasized that it would take into account "the priorities and expectations of the local population". However, anyone who speaks to those affected will notice that this is lip service, the newspaper writes.

"A few" of the offers were rejected, the company announced. In these cases, the expropriations were carried out in accordance with legal requirements.

The solar plants were declared by the state to be important for security of supply. Axpo will install 365,000 solar panels on 307 hectares of land. They will supply electricity for 76,000 households.

