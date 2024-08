When the Spiez fire department arrived at Moosegg in Einigen, the barn was already fully engulfed in flames. Bild: Keystone

A barn burned to the ground in Spiez on Friday afternoon. No one was injured. According to the police, the amount of damage and cause of the fire were under investigation in the evening.

The fire at Moosegg in Einigen in the municipality of Spiez was reported to the cantonal police at around 3.45 pm, according to the police. When the Spiez fire department arrived on the scene, the building was already fully engulfed in flames. The firefighters brought the fire under control and set up a fire watch. An ambulance team was also deployed as a precaution.

