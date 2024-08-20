The company aims to save around two billion euros a year from 2026 with the cost-cutting program. Archivbild: IMAGO/Geisser

The pharmaceutical and agrochemical company Bayer is cutting around 150 of its 1,000 full-time positions in Basel. A spokeswoman confirmed a corresponding report by the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" to the news agency AWP on Tuesday evening.

The pharmaceutical and agrochemical company Bayer is cutting around 150 of its 1000 full-time jobs in Basel.

According to the spokesperson, the cuts will primarily affect the Consumer Health division.

According to the "NZZ", there is a social plan.

According to the spokesperson, the cutbacks will primarily affect the Consumer Health division, which has its headquarters in Basel. The reduction is to be completed by 2025. According to the "NZZ", there is a social plan.

Bayer is known to be in crisis. The German company has therefore cut more than 3,000 jobs worldwide since the beginning of the year. At the end of June, Bayer employed a total of just under 96,600 people in full-time equivalents.

With the savings program, the company aims to save two billion euros a year from 2026, and 500 million euros this year. "We are on track to achieve both targets," said CEO Bill Anderson at the beginning of August when presenting the half-year figures.

