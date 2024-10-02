View from the summit of Monte Tamaro in summer 2019. Alpe Foppa below. KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Samuel Golay (Archivbild)

The Foppa mountain lodge in Flims GR is on fire. Police and fire department are on duty.

Oliver Kohlmaier

The popular Foppa mountain lodge in Flims GR is on fire. This is reported by "Blick". The Graubünden cantonal police have confirmed that an operation is underway, and the fire department is also on site. Pictures from readers show the house in full fire.

"The extinguishing work is underway", a spokesperson told the newspaper, without giving any further details. It is unclear at this stage whether there were any people in the building at the time of the outbreak.