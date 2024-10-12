What a cute video: After six weeks, the panda sisters at Berlin Zoo have opened their eyes for the first time.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two cute panda cubs open their eyes for the first time after six weeks at Berlin Zoo.

It is unclear how well developed their eyesight is at the moment.

They now weigh around 2230 grams and 2315 grams. Show more

Their eyes are bling bling! After spending the first six weeks with their eyes closed, the panda sisters open their eyes for the first time.

It is not clear how developed the panda twins' eyesight is at the moment. What is certain, however, is that their eyesight will continue to improve over the coming days and weeks. The two cubs now weigh around 2230 grams and 2315 grams.

"Our panda twins are now 48 days old. Cubs usually open their eyes between the 40th and 50th day - so the timing for this milestone is just right," says Zoo and Tierpark Director Dr. Andreas Knieriem.

From October 16, the two panda cubs can be seen daily for about an hour, between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm, in the Panda Garden at Berlin Zoo.

More videos from the department