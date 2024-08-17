A new scam has emerged on platforms such as Tutti. (symbolic image) Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Fraudsters are using a new scam to obtain the personal data of users of certain platforms. The police issue a warning.

Fraudsters are using a new scam to obtain the personal data of users of certain platforms.

The police issue a warning.

Cyber criminals have once again found a way to obtain the data of Internet users. This time they are using online marketplaces such as tutti.ch. These offer an easy way to buy and sell household items.

But there are also fraudsters on these platforms who are after users' data. One particularly common scam is the so-called "post-payment scam", as reported by "Watson".

This involves a supposed buyer contacting the seller via the platform and pretending to want to process the purchase via a special Swiss Post payment service. The seller then receives a link to a fake website that pretends to be from Swiss Post.

Credit card details as the target

There, the seller is asked to enter their credit card details - even the CVC code, which is normally never required to receive money. The fraudsters use this information to obtain the seller's money and misuse the credit card information.

The cantonal police warn against these scams and recommend always checking links carefully. "Fake websites are often very well made", the warning states. In particular, users should never fall for links that ask them to enter credit card information. "You should never have to enter your credit card details or account login details to sell something," emphasizes tutti.ch.

In addition, fraud attempts should definitely be reported to help marketplace operators improve their protection mechanisms.