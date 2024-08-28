This letter does not come from Raiffeisen - and should be disposed of. X / SchweizerA

Fraudsters are currently sending out deceptively genuine-looking letters in the name of banks. But there's a nasty phishing scam behind it.

Sven Ziegler

Many Swiss people are currently receiving seemingly trustworthy letters from their bank asking them to reactivate their PhotoTAN system. However, the letters come from fraudsters who are trying to obtain personal access data.

The fake letter claims that a system update has taken place and that the PhotoTAN system needs to be reactivated. Customers should scan a QR code so as not to lose their e-banking access.

According to Blick, Raiffeisen Bank is currently affected. The letter states: "This process is mandatory for every customer." However, anyone who scans the code ends up on a fake Raiffeisen website with the URL "raiffeisen-login.me" and is asked to enter their contract number and password.

Handle data with care

Raiffeisen warns against this phishing method. "Raiffeisen is aware of fake letters being sent", explains the bank. Customers who have received such a request should ignore the letter and never enter any personal data.

Leute Achtung:

Persönlich adressierter Fake Brief unterwegs! pic.twitter.com/UsWSRczmu7 — Andreas Schweizer (@SchweizerA) August 27, 2024

Raiffeisen emphasizes that there is currently no official campaign to reactivate the PhotoTAN system. Those affected who have already responded to the instructions should contact the bank's Customer Service Center immediately.

The bank advises caution when handling personal data on the Internet. It is important to recognize suspicious e-mails and letters and to contact the bank directly before responding to such requests, it said in a statement to Blick. The fraudsters are trying to access the PhotoTAN app using the data obtained and use it to make unauthorized transfers.

The scam is not new. Back in spring, blue News reported on a similar case at Postfinance. At that time, recipients of a letter were also asked to scan a QR code and then enter their details.

Other similar letters have also appeared in the name of Commerzbank. This bank is also actively drawing attention to the dangers of phishing. At the beginning of August, the letter also circulated at ZKB.