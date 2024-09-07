Avian flu has spread worldwide. Archivbild: dpa

So far, most infected people have had close contact with animals. But a case in Missouri is different.

The infected person from Missouri had no "occupational exposure to sick or infected animals".

The patient was treated in hospital with antiviral medication and has since been discharged. Show more

In the USA, another person has been diagnosed with the bird flu virus. However, unlike the other 13 cases in the United States this year, this person had no "occupational exposure to sick or infected animals", according to the US health authority CDC. The infection occurred in the state of Missouri. The patient was treated in hospital with antiviral medication and has since been discharged.

The H5N1 virus is found almost exclusively in wild and farm animals. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) names scavengers, marine mammals, carnivorous pets, mammals bred for their fur and ruminants such as dairy cows as carriers. However, experts are concerned about the global spread of bird flu cases in humans.

Concern: Transmitted by a human?

So far, most infected people have had close contact with animals. According to current knowledge, there is no ongoing human-to-human transmission. However, the concern is that the virus continues to change and adapt in mammals.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the case in Missouri, there is now also concern that the virus may have been transmitted by a human. Investigations are continuing, according to the CDC. Ongoing transmission among close contacts of the patient has not yet been detected.

