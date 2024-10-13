View of Magaluf on Mallorca, where two British women spent an unpleasant hotel stay. Symbolbild: John-Patrick Morarescu/ZUMA Wire/dpa

It should have been a relaxing few days on the Spanish vacation island. Instead, two British friends had to deal with bedbugs in their hotel room - and discovered blood on their bed linen.

In September, two British women spent their vacation on Mallorca.

Shortly after their arrival, one of the women is woken up by a bedbug bite.

The British woman Selina Dalglish flew to Mallorca with her friend on September 14 to celebrate her birthday. The longed-for vacation idyll was suddenly spoiled just two days later: during the night, the women discovered bedbugs in the bed of their hotel in Magaluf, as reported by the Mirror.

Dalglish's girlfriend is woken up by a bug bite in her ear. They found traces of blood and small red bugs on the bed linen. They complain to the hotel. The hotel confirms a bedbug infestation.

To get rid of the parasites, the two women have to wash their clothes and even freeze their shoes. Although the hotel responded and offered them a new room, they were no longer able to relax: "It ruined my vacation," 41-year-old Dalglish was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"I couldn't forget the bedbugs," Dalglish continues. She was just counting down the days until she went home.

Nevertheless, because she complained to the tour operator after her return, she received a voucher for around 110 francs as compensation.

