A house caught fire in Nidfurn in the canton of Glarus on Thursday night. The only occupant of the house was still missing in the evening. However, the emergency services found a body during demolition work on the building. It was not yet clear whether it was the missing person.

The fire was reported at five o'clock in the morning, according to the Glarus cantonal police. The fire department was unable to prevent the building from catching fire. However, they managed to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding buildings.

The emergency services then searched for the only occupant of the house, a 48-year-old man. As it was too dangerous to enter the property, the completely damaged house had to be dismantled from the roof for the search after the fire had been extinguished.

The demolition and search work continued after the body had been recovered. They will continue into Friday, as the cantonal police announced in a late afternoon report.

