Before take-off at Jakarta-Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, a Boeing 737-8U3 experienced a fuel leak on its right wing.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you On August 24, a Boeing 737 suffered a fuel leak on the right wing before take-off.

The reason for this was an Avtur overflow.

The flight in question was GA-174 on the Jakarta-Pekanbaru route. Show more

A Boeing 737-8U3 aircraft experienced a fuel leak on the right wing shortly before takeoff at Jakarta-Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on August 24.

Irfan Setiaputra, president and chief executive officer of Indonesia's national carrier, said the aircraft that experienced an Avtur spill, or kerosene fuel overflow, was flight GA-174 on the Jakarta-Pekanbaru route.

"We inform that the leak was discovered by the pilot in charge when he was performing a routine procedure to check the amount of Avtur in the aircraft," Setiaputra explained.

After learning of the findings, the pilot immediately decided that the plane should return to the gate to conduct a thorough inspection.

More videos from the department