Going for a quick spin? That's probably what a 10-year-old thought when he drove across a school playground in a stolen car. Fortunately, no one was injured during the little straw ride in the US state of Minesota.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Police footage shows a 10-year-old boy driving a stolen car across a schoolyard in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- According to police, the incident occurred on September 20 at Nellie Stone Johnson School in North Minneapolis. No one was injured.
- The suspect was arrested and charged with reckless driving and receiving stolen property. The 10-year-old had been arrested once before for car theft.
