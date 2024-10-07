  1. Residential Customers
Video shows incident Boy (10) steals car and drives across playground - arrested

Fabienne Berner

7.10.2024

Going for a quick spin? That's probably what a 10-year-old thought when he drove across a school playground in a stolen car. Fortunately, no one was injured during the little straw ride in the US state of Minesota.

07.10.2024, 19:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Police footage shows a 10-year-old boy driving a stolen car across a schoolyard in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
  • According to police, the incident occurred on September 20 at Nellie Stone Johnson School in North Minneapolis. No one was injured.
  • The suspect was arrested and charged with reckless driving and receiving stolen property. The 10-year-old had been arrested once before for car theft.
