Going for a quick spin? That's probably what a 10-year-old thought when he drove across a school playground in a stolen car. Fortunately, no one was injured during the little straw ride in the US state of Minesota.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police footage shows a 10-year-old boy driving a stolen car across a schoolyard in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to police, the incident occurred on September 20 at Nellie Stone Johnson School in North Minneapolis. No one was injured.

The suspect was arrested and charged with reckless driving and receiving stolen property. The 10-year-old had been arrested once before for car theft. Show more

