The boy in the plastic bubble drifted out to sea.

A video on Tiktok is astonishing. Boaters discover a boy floating on the water in a plastic bubble off the coast of Brazil. The boy can be rescued.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you An eight-year-old boy has drifted out to sea in a huge plastic bubble.

Thanks to the quick reaction of a boat captain and his crew, the boy was rescued.

The bubble drifted uncontrollably after the safety cable broke. A lack of oxygen became a problem. Show more

A dramatic incident on Lázaro beach in Ubatuba, São Paulo, caused quite a stir: A boy of around eight years old, who was playing in a giant soap bubble, was swept out to sea. He was rescued thanks to the quick reaction of a boat captain and his crew, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The boy had been playing in the transparent plastic bubble on the beach when the cable suddenly snapped and he drifted uncontrollably out to sea. Rafael do Prado, who was traveling in a boat with his own children, discovered the floating bubble. "I wondered if there was someone in there," he told the Metropoles news agency. On approaching, he discovered that a child was indeed trapped in the bubble.

A sailor rescued an 8-year-old boy who had floated adrift on the high seas inside an inflatable plastic ball. Rafael Graça do Prado said the bubble appeared to be punctured when he came across it, so he attached it to his boat by rope and dragged it as quickly as possible to shore.

He quickly spoke reassuringly to the boy while calling his friend Welington Junior with a speedboat for assistance. "I was very worried about whether he would be able to breathe," recalled do Prado. "In a bubble like that, oxygen is limited."

Careful rescue

Junior arrived shortly afterwards and decided not to open the zipper of the bladder to prevent the remaining air from escaping. Instead, a rope was passed through the bladder and the boat carefully pulled her to shore. "We had to be quick, but at the same time careful not to hurt the boy," explained Junior.

After a successful rescue on the shore, the boy was safely handed over to his parents.

Warning about dangerous toys

The Maritime Fire Brigade Group used the incident to warn of the risks of such floating objects. Captain Karoline Magalhães explained: "This type of toy is more suitable for swimming pools, not for the sea. The ball gives a false sense of security."

According to Magalhães, the combination of wind and currents, which can easily cause such objects to drift away, is particularly dangerous. "In one in three deaths at sea, the drowning process begins with floating objects such as surfboards, inflatable mattresses or these buoys," she emphasized.

