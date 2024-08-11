  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

International arrest warrant Brian Keller arrested in Germany

Oliver Kohlmaier

11.8.2024

Brian Keller was arrested in Germany.
Brian Keller was arrested in Germany.
sda (Archivbild)

Brian Keller was arrested in Germany on the basis of an international arrest warrant. Initially, nothing is known about the reasons.

11.8.2024

He was only released almost three weeks ago: Now Brian Keller has been arrested in Germany. Switzerland was looking for him on the basis of an international warrant. This was reported by "20 Minuten" with reference to the Zurich cantonal police.

According to the report, Keller was arrested in Germany at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday evening after "extensive search measures". It is not yet known what Brian Keller is accused of. The arrest warrant was issued by the Zurich public prosecutor's office.

More in brief.