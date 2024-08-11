Brian Keller was arrested in Germany. sda (Archivbild)

Brian Keller was arrested in Germany on the basis of an international arrest warrant. Initially, nothing is known about the reasons.

He was only released almost three weeks ago: Now Brian Keller has been arrested in Germany. Switzerland was looking for him on the basis of an international warrant. This was reported by "20 Minuten" with reference to the Zurich cantonal police.

According to the report, Keller was arrested in Germany at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday evening after "extensive search measures". It is not yet known what Brian Keller is accused of. The arrest warrant was issued by the Zurich public prosecutor's office.

