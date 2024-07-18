A chase in a police tractor? That would be possible in Derbyshire, England. However, the vehicle is intended more as an icebreaker to raise public awareness of machine theft.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Derbyshire police have a new tractor.

However, the vehicle is not intended for car chases. Its main purpose is to engage with the rural community.

The tractor, which was provided by a local dealer, does not yet have a name.

The best name suggestion will be rewarded with a goodie bag. Show more

