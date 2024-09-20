Sounds absurd? It is. Brock Johnson from California has set a new world record in bike surfing. He surfs standing up on a bicycle.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brock Johnson, 19 years old, is the world record holder in bike surfing.

Johnson glides effortlessly on his bike as if it were the most normal thing in the world.

Normally, he surfs waves and rides his bike on roads. But there are adventurous people who combine these sports and not only surf waves, but also ride bikes. One of them is Brock Johnson, 19 years old, from Santa Cruz in California.

On Instagram, he shows that he can not only snowboard and skate, but also surf on a bike. This sport is called bike surfing.

The 19-year-old describes himself as a professional stunt rider and recently even broke a world record in bike surfing.

At the end of August, Johnson contacted the makers of the "Guinness World Records" and learned that the current record for this unusual sport is 80 meters.

Johnson was convinced that he could easily beat this record. He set himself a target of 100 meters and clearly surpassed it with his 200 meters.

