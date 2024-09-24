One dead and several injured during bull run in Spain - Gallery The bull run is a wild and dangerous spectacle. (archive picture) Image: dpa The most famous bull run in Spain takes place in Pamplona. (archive picture) Image: dpa One dead and several injured during bull run in Spain - Gallery The bull run is a wild and dangerous spectacle. (archive picture) Image: dpa The most famous bull run in Spain takes place in Pamplona. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A nightmare scenario comes true in Spain: during a bull run, a bull breaks through the cordoned-off area and races towards spectators.

A fatal incident has occurred at a bull run near the Spanish capital Madrid.

A bull broke through the barriers of the run and took several spectators by the horns.

It killed an 80-year-old man and injured several spectators, including a four-year-old child.

The animal was shot dead. Show more

At one of the most traditional bull runs in Spain, a fighting bull killed a spectator and injured four other people, some of them seriously. The accident occurred at the town festival in Pantoja, around 50 kilometers south of Madrid, when a bull broke through the barriers of the run and took several spectators by the horns, as reported by the media and the emergency services of the Castilla-La Mancha region.

An 80-year-old man died from his injuries. Among the injured was a girl of around four years of age, who was not in any danger to her life. Police officers had shot the animal. The authorities said they had launched an investigation.

Bull chasing is a million-dollar business, but often criticized

Accidents, including fatal ones, are not uncommon at the summer bull runs, which have been part of the popular festivals in Spain for many centuries. However, it is usually only the so-called runners who are affected, i.e. mainly the young men who drive the bulls through the cordoned-off, often very narrow streets of the old towns into the arena for the so-called corridas in the morning.

The most famous bull run takes place every year at the beginning of July at the Sanfermín festival in Pamplona in the north of the country. During the tests of courage, the runners try to run as close as possible to or in front of the bulls, which often weigh up to 600 kilograms, and to touch them without being caught.

Animal rights activists often describe the traditional spectacle as animal torture. Although protests increase from year to year, these events are not really seriously challenged in most regions of Spain. The wild spectacle with numerous side events attracts more than a million onlookers to the city of Pamplona every year, for example.

