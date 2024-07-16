The accident could have turned out much worse: A coach has become wedged upright in a tunnel entrance. There are 25 seriously injured.

Among them are 25 seriously injured.

The coach became wedged on edge in a tunnel entrance. Show more

In a spectacular accident in Spain, a coach has become wedged upright in the entrance to a road tunnel - 31 people on board have been injured. No one was killed in the accident on the C-32 highway north of Barcelona.

Bus almost vertical after accident: 31 injured - Gallery The major highway from Barcelona northbound was closed for hours. Image: dpa The bus driver was the last person to be freed from the wreckage. Image: Mossos/EUROPA PRESS/MOSSOS The rescue of the passengers and the bus driver was difficult because the wreck was stuck almost vertically in the tunnel. Image: dpa Bus almost vertical after accident: 31 injured - Gallery The major highway from Barcelona northbound was closed for hours. Image: dpa The bus driver was the last person to be freed from the wreckage. Image: Mossos/EUROPA PRESS/MOSSOS The rescue of the passengers and the bus driver was difficult because the wreck was stuck almost vertically in the tunnel. Image: dpa

Six people were slightly injured, 22 seriously and three very seriously, according to the Catalan medical service on X. The driver was trapped in the accident near the municipality of Tordera and was the last person to be rescued.

El conductor ja ha estat evacuat i es preveu l'arribada d'una grua de gran tonatge per poder baixar i estabilitzar l'autobús.



En el dispositiu #bomberscat hem mobilitzat un total de 24 dotacions amb 2 autoescales #GROS #UCM i 2 helicòpters amb efectius #GRAE i @semgencat pic.twitter.com/y30gOqTI5G — Bombers (@bomberscat) July 16, 2024

Employees of a textile company were on board. A burst tire was cited as a possible cause of the accident, as a loud bang was heard shortly before the accident, wrote the newspaper "La Vanguardia". Fortunately, the bus did not crash head-on into the tunnel entrance, but was thrown upwards through the oval-shaped entrance arch.

