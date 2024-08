The canton of Zurich used the cell phone application Alertswiss for its warning. (archive picture) Keystone

Warning from the Canton of Zurich: Heavy smoke has developed from a house fire in Oberrieden. Residents are asked to keep windows and doors closed and to turn off the ventilation.

On Saturday afternoon, the canton of Zurich warned of heavy smoke due to a house fire in Oberrieden on the federal government's Alertswiss warning service. Neighbors in the vicinity of Dörflistrasse 43 should close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems.

The fire is causing a strong, unpleasant odor, the canton of Zurich added. The fire must be expected to spread to neighboring buildings. The affected area should be avoided over a wide area.

