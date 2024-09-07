  1. Residential Customers
Exact cause still unclear Car and motorcycle crash on the Bernina - senior citizen injured

SDA

7.9.2024 - 10:43

The motorcyclist was uninjured in the collision and the subsequent slide across the road.
Keystone

There was a crash on the Bernina Pass on Friday. A senior citizen sustained moderate injuries.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There was a crash on the Bernina Pass on Friday.
  • A senior citizen sustained moderate injuries.
Show more

A 61-year-old motorcyclist strayed too far into the middle of the road on a bend on the Bernina Pass GR on Friday and collided head-on with an oncoming car. Although he crashed, the man was uninjured - as was the driver of the car.

However, an 86-year-old passenger in the car was injured moderately seriously in the violent collision, as reported by the Graubünden cantonal police on Saturday.

The vehicles involved in the accident had to be loaded up and transported away. Until the scene of the accident had been completely cleared, traffic was diverted past the scene in one lane for around one and a half hours. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident.

SDA

