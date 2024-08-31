The 65-year-old driver died at the scene of the accident despite resuscitation attempts. Keystone

A 65-year-old man has died in a road accident in Egerkingen SO. According to the police, a medical problem was the main cause.

A 65-year-old man died at the scene of an accident near Egerkingen SO on Saturday morning. A medical problem was the main cause of the accident, according to the Solothurn cantonal police.

According to the police, the man was driving towards Egerkingen shortly after 8.30 am. He lost control of his car in a traffic circle, collided with a billboard and a hydrant and finally drove through two cornfields. The car then came to a standstill on the edge of a field path, according to the report.

Passers-by looked after the man until the ambulance arrived. He died despite resuscitation measures.

