A 35-year-old female driver overlooked a flashing light signal at a level crossing in Auboranges FR on Tuesday evening and got caught between the barriers. She was able to get to safety before the train hit her car, according to the police.

The driver did not dare to break through the barriers, according to the Fribourg cantonal police. Nevertheless, she had the presence of mind to leave her car in time.

According to the authorities, the approaching SBB Interregio train, which was traveling from Lausanne to Payerne, crashed into the car despite emergency braking and threw it off the tracks.

Train passengers travel on in replacement bus

No one was injured in the accident. The 90 train passengers continued their journey in a replacement bus, it added.

Due to the incident, train services had to be interrupted for the duration of the recovery of the damaged train and the repair of the level crossing. According to the statement, the car was a total loss and was towed away.

According to the police, the 35-year-old driver will be reported to the relevant authorities. The police pointed out that the safety barriers are designed to give way under the pressure of a vehicle.

