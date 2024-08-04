Due to the large volume of traffic, vehicles were jammed in front of the south portal of the Gotthard tunnel on Sunday. Symbolbild: Keystone

Traffic from the south heading north caused a traffic jam of ten kilometers in front of the south portal of the Gotthard road tunnel on Sunday. The waiting time before entering the tunnel was up to one hour and 40 minutes.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday afternoon, drivers had to be prepared for a long wait in front of the Gotthard south portal.

At 4.30 p.m., traffic was backed up for a length of 10 kilometers.

The waiting time before entering the tunnel was up to one hour and 40 minutes. Show more

This was announced by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on Sunday afternoon at around 4.30 p.m. on X. There is a traffic jam of around one kilometer in the southbound direction, which corresponds to a waiting time of up to 10 minutes.

#A2 - Chiasso -> Gotthard - zwischen Giornico und Rastplatz Dosierstelle Airolo 10 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde und 40 Minuten — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) August 4, 2024

There had already been traffic congestion on the north-south axes between Ticino and the north of Switzerland on Saturday.

At times, a queue of vehicles of around twelve kilometers formed in the northbound direction in Leventina TI. There were also delays of up to an hour on the A13 over the San Bernardino due to the high volume of traffic and an accident in both directions.

SDA