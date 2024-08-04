After volcanic eruptionCatania Airport returns to normal operations
SDA
4.8.2024 - 21:21
Catania Airport in Sicily returned to normal operations on Sunday evening. Previously, the number of arriving flights had been reduced due to a lava flow and smoke emitted by the Etna volcano. Mount Etna is the largest active volcano in Europe.
Catania airport in Sicily returned to normal operations on Sunday evening.
A volcanic cloud over Mount Etna had previously caused massive disruption to air traffic.
Last month, the airport had to suspend all flights twice due to volcanic ash on the runways.
Catania Airport on the east coast of Sicily, however, warned passengers of possible delays and cancellations. Earlier on Sunday, the airport had announced that due to the volcanic activity on Sunday morning, incoming flights would be reduced to six per hour and part of the airport would be closed.
Sicily's Etna volcano has started erupting again
Europe's most active major volcano began erupting on Sunday morning. Volcanic ash covered yards and streets of neighboring towns.