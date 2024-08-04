  1. Residential Customers
After volcanic eruption Catania Airport returns to normal operations

SDA

A volcanic cloud around ten kilometers high spread over Mount Etna near Catania on Sunday, heading east and southeast.
Bild: Keystone

Catania Airport in Sicily returned to normal operations on Sunday evening. Previously, the number of arriving flights had been reduced due to a lava flow and smoke emitted by the Etna volcano. Mount Etna is the largest active volcano in Europe.

4.8.2024 - 21:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Catania airport in Sicily returned to normal operations on Sunday evening.
  • A volcanic cloud over Mount Etna had previously caused massive disruption to air traffic.
  • Last month, the airport had to suspend all flights twice due to volcanic ash on the runways.
Show more

Catania Airport on the east coast of Sicily, however, warned passengers of possible delays and cancellations. Earlier on Sunday, the airport had announced that due to the volcanic activity on Sunday morning, incoming flights would be reduced to six per hour and part of the airport would be closed.

Last month, the busiest airport on Italy's Mediterranean island of Sicily had twice suspended all flights after eruptions spewed volcanic ash onto the runways.

