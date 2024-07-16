Royal honor for the eight-year-old goat Summerville Tamsin Bild: IMAGO/Parsons Media

A bizarre royal honor: King Charles III awarded an eight-year-old goat the special title of "Royal Golden Guernsey Goat" during a visit to a British Channel Island.

King Charles III awarded a goat the special title of "Royal Golden Guernsey Goat" on Tuesday.

From now on, all specimens of the rare goat breed will bear this title.

The honor was bestowed during a visit to the British Channel Island of Guernsey.

The monarch was impressed by the animal. Show more

A goat on the British Channel Island of Guernsey has received a great honor. King Charles III awarded the eight-year-old Summerville Tamsin the special title of "Royal Golden Guernsey Goat" during a visit to Saint Peter Port on Tuesday. From now on, all specimens of the rare goat breed worldwide may bear this title. Rebecca Martin, the owner of Summerville Tamsin, said she hoped the honor would raise awareness of the species. The monarch seemed taken with the goat: as he awarded the title, he stroked the animal and praised the color of its blonde coat.

The royal Golden Guernsey Goats are classified as endangered on the Rare Breeds Watchlist - a watch list for rare livestock breeds in the UK. The goats are considered affectionate and docile and produce good milk.

Christopher Price, head of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, praised Charles' honor. This recognizes the historical importance of the goat breed and its benefits for biodiversity, the environment and sustainable food production.

