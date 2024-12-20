Police are on the scene after an attack at a school in Zagreb. The perpetrator killed a child with a knife and injured four other people Bild: dpa

A schoolgirl has died in a knife attack by a mentally disturbed teenager at a school in Koatien. The alleged perpetrator is in hospital.

A schoolgirl has died in Croatia after a knife attack.

Three other children and a teacher have been injured and taken to hospital.

The alleged perpetrator was registered as mentally disturbed. Show more

A schoolgirl has died in an attack with a sharp object at a school in Croatia's capital Zagreb. The 19-year-old suspected perpetrator has been arrested. This was confirmed by Croatia's Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, as reported by the media.

Three other children and a teacher were injured and taken to hospital. No one's life is in danger. Media reports had previously mentioned a total of seven injured. The murder weapon was a knife, the media also reported.

Alleged perpetrator is in hospital

The alleged perpetrator is also in hospital, Minister Bozinovic added. He had already been registered as mentally disturbed and had injured himself with the knife after the crime. It is unclear whether the bloodshed occurred in the corridor of the school or in a classroom, the minister added. The police investigation is ongoing.