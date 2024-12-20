A schoolgirl has died in an attack with a sharp object at a school in Croatia's capital Zagreb. The 19-year-old suspected perpetrator has been arrested. This was confirmed by Croatia's Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, as reported by the media.
Three other children and a teacher were injured and taken to hospital. No one's life is in danger. Media reports had previously mentioned a total of seven injured. The murder weapon was a knife, the media also reported.
Alleged perpetrator is in hospital
The alleged perpetrator is also in hospital, Minister Bozinovic added. He had already been registered as mentally disturbed and had injured himself with the knife after the crime. It is unclear whether the bloodshed occurred in the corridor of the school or in a classroom, the minister added. The police investigation is ongoing.