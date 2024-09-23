Actor Jake Lloyd plays the young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode 1". imago images / United Archives

A British boy's middle name is Skywalker - just like the hero from the "Star Wars" saga. This special name becomes a problem for his family as the authorities refuse to issue a passport.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British Mowbray family from Sutton Heath have given their son the middle name Skywalker.

When the Mowbrays want to go on vacation, they apply for a passport for Loki Skywalker Mowbray (7).

But the authorities refuse to issue the passport. The reason given: Disney would have to allow the boy's name - or he would have to be renamed.

Anakin Skywalker is the name of a hero from the "Star Wars" saga. The creator of 'Star Wars' is screenwriter, producer and director George Lucas. In 2012, Lucas sold his company Lucasfilm, including the rights to "Star Wars", to the Walt Disney Company. Show more

The Mowbray family from Sutton in England will not soon forget this vacation.

The Mowbray family are planning a trip to the Dominican Republic and therefore apply to the authorities for a passport for their son Loki Skywalker (7).

It is Loki Skywalker's first trip abroad since he was born. Dad Christian Mowbray is a big "Star Wars" fan. Such a big fan, in fact, that his son's middle name is Loki Skywalker.

This could now torpedo the Mowbrays' travel plans. Because the British Home Office is refusing Loki Skywalker Mowbray a passport.

The reason? The Mowbray family need permission from Disney to be able to use the name officially and therefore issue the passport. Option two: The family gives the boy a new middle name, reports the New York Post.

"We know that Loki's middle name is copyrighted, but we have no intention of using it for our personal gain," defends father Christian Mowbray.

Loki Skywalker was born on May 4 of all days, the unofficial "Star Wars" day.

Ministry makes amends

Dad Christian Mowbray understands the authorities' reasoning, but he sees "the need to recognize that modern names evolve".

Various media outlets got wind of the case and wanted to help the family.

Only when the curious "Star Wars" case was written about did the ministry change its mind.

So there is a happy ending for the Mowbray family in the Loki Skywalker case - and so their vacation wish comes true after all.

