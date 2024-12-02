  1. Residential Customers
Fatal accident in the south of France Coach crashes into rocks - three dead and numerous injured

dpa

2.12.2024 - 05:22

The scene of the accident in the Pyrénées-Orientales. (December 1, 2024)
Image: Keystone/EPA

A Spanish coach crashes into a rock in the south of France and overturns. The preliminary outcome of the drama: at least three dead and eight seriously injured.

02.12.2024, 05:22

02.12.2024, 07:16

Several people have been killed and others seriously injured in a coach accident in the Pyrénées-Orientales, the eastern Pyrenees, in the south of France. As the radio station "France Info" reported with reference to the local prefecture, at least three people have died and eight others are said to be seriously injured. Initially, there was talk of two deaths and five serious injuries.

The accident occurred late on Sunday afternoon on a mountainous road in the direction of Porté-Puymorens, a ski resort around 100 kilometers from the Principality of Andorra. According to initial reports, the Spanish coach crashed into a rock and overturned. 47 people are said to have been on board.

Three helicopters and around one hundred firefighters and rescue workers were deployed. The cause of the accident was initially unknown.

dpa