Chlorate alert at Coca-Cola: The beverage manufacturer is recalling various products in Europe. CHRISTOPHE SIMONAFP

Coca-Cola is recalling products in Europe due to high chlorate levels. Cans and glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta are affected.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coca-Cola has launched an extensive recall in Europe due to high chlorate levels in various beverages.

The recall affects Belgium, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany, France and Luxembourg. Switzerland is not affected. Show more

Coca-Cola has launched a major recall in various European countries due to high chlorate levels. It concerns product batches of Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other brands, explained the beverage giant's European bottling plant in Belgium on Monday. The reason for the recall is that high chlorate levels have been detected during inspections.

The recall affects cans and glass bottles that have been distributed in Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, France and Luxembourg since November, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium announced. "We do not have an exact figure, but it is clear that this is a significant quantity."

During routine checks at the production site in Ghent, high chlorate levels were detected, the company explained, while also apologizing to customers. Drinks with a production code of 328 GE to 338 GE are affected. These should not be consumed. They could be returned to the stores, where the purchase price would be refunded.

Chlorate mostly comes from disinfectants containing chlorine

According to the European Commission's website, chlorate in food mostly comes from chlorine-based disinfectants used in water treatment and food processing. In a 2015 scientific opinion, the European Food Safety Authority estimated that long-term ingestion of chlorate through food could pose a potential health problem for children - especially those with mild iodine deficiency.

According to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium, the majority of the products affected by the recall and not yet sold have already been removed from supermarket and store shelves. "We are continuing to take steps to remove all remaining products from the market," it said. The company is in contact with the relevant authorities in the individual countries.