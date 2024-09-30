At seven o'clock this Monday morning, a concrete mixer loses its mixing drum in Kaisten AG for unknown reasons. It falls onto the road in an underpass. A large part of the liquid concrete inside flows onto the road.
The underpass is no longer passable in both directions. The Aargau cantonal police have set up a bypass. The fire department, a salvage company and a cleaning company are in the process of clearing the accident site, writes "Argovia Today".
At the request of blue News, the Aargau cantonal police confirmed that the clearing work is still underway. Drivers will still have to use the detour.