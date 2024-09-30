A concrete mixer truck lost its mixing drum on Monday morning, spilling liquid concrete into an underpass. Traffic is still being diverted at eleven o'clock. KEYSTONE

A concrete mixer lost its mixing drum in Kaisten AG. It rolled onto the road and lost a large part of its load - liquid concrete. Traffic is being diverted.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In morning traffic, a concrete mixing vehicle loses the mixing drum in Kaisten AG.

It comes to a halt in an underpass and loses a large part of the liquid concrete it was carrying.

Traffic is diverted while various fire departments and other emergency services clear the scene of the accident.

Nobody was injured in the accident. Show more

At seven o'clock this Monday morning, a concrete mixer loses its mixing drum in Kaisten AG for unknown reasons. It falls onto the road in an underpass. A large part of the liquid concrete inside flows onto the road.

The underpass is no longer passable in both directions. The Aargau cantonal police have set up a bypass. The fire department, a salvage company and a cleaning company are in the process of clearing the accident site, writes "Argovia Today".

At the request of blue News, the Aargau cantonal police confirmed that the clearing work is still underway. Drivers will still have to use the detour.