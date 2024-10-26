The eye-catching stickers on the seized drug parcels serve as a seal of quality in the milieu. Stadtpolizei Zürich

Last Saturday, the city police seized several kilogram blocks of cocaine marked with a conspicuous logo. This can make it easier to trace the illegal drugs.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich city police seized over 3 kilograms of cocaine last Saturday.

The kilo blocks were marked with conspicuous logos for quality assurance purposes.

The marking can help in tracing the illegal drugs. Show more

Last Saturday, Zurich city police arrested two suspected drug dealers and seized over 120 grams of cocaine as well as other narcotics and cash.

The two women, a 25-year-old Colombian woman and a 51-year-old Swiss man, were arrested and taken to a police station for further investigations.

Investigations led to a property where a house search was carried out. In this context, the Zurich city police seized a total of around 3 kilograms of cocaine, small quantities of MDMA and ecstasy as well as over 15,000 Swiss francs and around 30,000 euros. The women were handed over to the Zurich public prosecutor's office.

Stickers first arrested and seized 20 years ago

The seized kilo blocks were decorated with a colorful sticker. According to the police, conspicuous branding is not an isolated case; it is used for quality assurance and can be compared to a seal of approval from the producer. It guarantees the negotiated quality.

According to "20 minuten", the brand shown on the blocks in question was first identified and seized 20 years ago.

According to the city police, the branding can help with tracing, as it allows conclusions to be drawn about the origin and distribution channels of the illegal goods.