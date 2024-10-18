Shopping with the Coop app was a customer's undoing. KEYSTONE

While shopping online, a Coop user had over 700 francs blocked. It takes almost a month before he gets the money back.

It takes almost a month before he gets the money back.

According to Coop, the reason is a problem with Twint. Show more

Marco Stucki, who as usual did his weekly shopping via Coop.ch, experienced an unexpected hurdle: the order failed several times despite successful debiting via Twint.

A total of CHF 744 was deducted from Stucki's account, but he never received an order confirmation. The order was only successful on the third attempt.

Stucki contacted the Coop hotline and his bank, as the "Beobachter" reports. But the case got stuck there for the time being. It took 28 days for the excess amount of CHF 503 to be released. "If I had been short of cash, that could have caused serious problems," Stucki told the Beobachter.

Problem with Twint reservations

According to the Coop, the reason for the long wait was a problem with the Twint reservations, which are normally released within a few days. In this case, however, the release was "regrettably" delayed. Coop apologized and emphasized that this was a rare isolated case.

Nevertheless, problems with the Coop app are not new, reports the "Beobachter". Users repeatedly report crashes and delays. Coop itself stated that the app was being regularly developed further, but admitted that technical "challenges" could occur in individual cases.