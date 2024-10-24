Tourists may have to pay 5 euros after the reopening. Archivbild: dpa

Until now, admission to Notre-Dame in Paris has been free, with the exception of the towers. Now France's culture minister is considering charging an entrance fee. The church responds promptly.

France's culture minister is calling for an entrance fee of five euros for Notre-Dame.

According to Rachida Dati, the expected 75 million euros could be used to finance the maintenance and renovation of other sacred buildings.

Until now, admission to the Gothic masterpiece has been free, with the exception of the towers. Show more

Plans to charge admission to Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris have caused a stir in France. France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati had suggested charging tourists an entrance fee of 5 euros after the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame on December 7.

She had already made the suggestion to the Archbishop of Paris, as she told Le Figaro. According to Dati, the expected 75 million euros could be used to finance the maintenance and renovation of other religious buildings. This would save Notre-Dame for all the churches in Paris and France, she continued in the interview.

Until now, entry to the Gothic masterpiece has been free of charge, with the exception of the towers. In France, the law of separation of church and state guarantees free and open access to worship for all.

Diocese of Paris issues rejection

However, the Diocese of Paris rejected the proposal after the interview was published. Admission to churches and cathedrals of the Catholic Church in France is and will remain free of charge, it said. This is because one of the church's main missions is to welcome all people unconditionally, regardless of their religion or beliefs, their views and financial means. The church also noted that the reconstruction of Notre-Dame had only been possible thanks to numerous donations from people who, according to the minister, should now be asked to pay.

Following a major fire in April 2019, in which part of the church was destroyed, the first mass was held for the public again on 8 December after extensive renovation work. After the reopening, 15 million visitors are expected annually.

