From a helicopter and from the shore, emergency services search for a swimmer who was caught by an undertow in the Rhine and swept away. (archive picture) Justin Brosch/KEYSTONE

Drama on the Rhine: six non-swimmers lose their footing on the steep bank and are swept away by the current. Two people are still missing.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday, six people were swept away by the current in the Rhine, all of them non-swimmers.

Two people are still missing.

Two people are missing in the Rhine in Baden-Württemberg. They were part of a group of six people who were swept away by the current in the banks of a Rhine tributary near Hohentengen in the district of Waldshut on Sunday, as reported by the Freiburg police headquarters on Monday. All of them are non-swimmers.

According to the investigation, the group went too far into the water, whereupon they lost their footing on the steep bank and were pulled into the Rhine by the current. Family members were able to rescue four people from the water.

A 29-year-old woman and a 15-year-old teenager were initially thought to be missing. A cross-border rescue operation on Sunday was unsuccessful. In addition to the Swiss and German police and various rescue teams on both sides of the Rhine, divers, two rescue helicopters and a drone were also deployed. The search continued on Monday.