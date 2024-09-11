  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

5 deaths in 2 days Danish hiker falls to his death on Mont Blanc

SDA

11.9.2024 - 21:45

Mont Blanc claimed five lives within two days.
Mont Blanc claimed five lives within two days.
IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Five deaths in just two days on Mont Blanc: a hiker from Denmark slipped off the path and fell to his death. He was hiking in steep terrain near Saint-Gervais-les-Bains.

11.09.2024, 21:45

11.09.2024, 21:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Danish mountaineer fell to his death on the Mont Blanc massif on Wednesday.
  • The 61-year-old is already the fifth mountaineer to die in an accident within two days.
  • Only on Tuesday, four mountaineers - two Koreans and two Italians - were found dead on Mont Blanc.
Show more

A hiker from Denmark fell to his death in the Mont Blanc massif in the French Alps on Wednesday. Rescue workers announced on Wednesday that the 61-year-old had slipped off a path.

According to the report, he was hiking through a steep area near Saint-Gervais-les-Bains in the Haute-Savoie department before falling 30 meters. The man died instantly, according to the police in Chamonix.

Four climbers - two Koreans and two Italians - were found dead on Mont Blanc on Tuesday. According to rescue services, they were on their way without a mountain guide and died of exhaustion.

SDA