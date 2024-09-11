A hiker from Denmark fell to his death in the Mont Blanc massif in the French Alps on Wednesday. Rescue workers announced on Wednesday that the 61-year-old had slipped off a path.
According to the report, he was hiking through a steep area near Saint-Gervais-les-Bains in the Haute-Savoie department before falling 30 meters. The man died instantly, according to the police in Chamonix.
Four climbers - two Koreans and two Italians - were found dead on Mont Blanc on Tuesday. According to rescue services, they were on their way without a mountain guide and died of exhaustion.