Five deaths in just two days on Mont Blanc: a hiker from Denmark slipped off the path and fell to his death. He was hiking in steep terrain near Saint-Gervais-les-Bains.

A hiker from Denmark fell to his death in the Mont Blanc massif in the French Alps on Wednesday. Rescue workers announced on Wednesday that the 61-year-old had slipped off a path.

According to the report, he was hiking through a steep area near Saint-Gervais-les-Bains in the Haute-Savoie department before falling 30 meters. The man died instantly, according to the police in Chamonix.

Four climbers - two Koreans and two Italians - were found dead on Mont Blanc on Tuesday. According to rescue services, they were on their way without a mountain guide and died of exhaustion.

