The rich and beautiful of Portofino also suffer from the heat. PantherMedia / Paolo Gallo Modena / Imago

Vendettas and secret photos: In the wealthy Italian coastal town of Portofino, the police hunt for illegal air conditioning systems is causing outrage, but at the same time residents are snitching on each other.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the richest Italian municipality of Portofino, the hunt for illegal air conditioning systems is the number one topic of conversation.

The police are on the hunt for illegal air conditioning systems in the posh coastal town - and are also getting help from the residents, who are denouncing each other according to media reports.

Because Portofino is part of a regional park, air conditioning systems are only permitted under certain conditions. Show more

Like almost everywhere in southern Europe, it is currently scorching hot in the posh Italian coastal town of Portofino. The sun is beating down and there are no clouds to be seen far and wide. Who could be blamed for switching on the air conditioning?

However, as the British Guardian reports, the residents of Portofino are going to great lengths to have their neighbors hanged by the police for illegally using air conditioning.

Mayor has to deny report about police drones

In the Ligurian coastal town, the police hunt for illegal air conditioning units is the number one topic of conversation. Even a visit from Madonna last Sunday couldn't keep up.

But let's start from the beginning: a few years ago, the installation of air conditioning systems on the pastel-colored buildings was completely prohibited - Portofino has been part of a regional park since 1935.

However, as the summers have recently become hotter and hotter, the authorities have relaxed the rules. If the owners obtain a permit and install the device discreetly, exceptions are made. Only the beauty of Portofino must not be impaired.

Apparently not everyone takes this so seriously, which is why the police have stepped up their hunt for illegal air conditioning units this year. The officers search the narrow alleyways for appliances that protrude over the terraces of houses in the village.

Vendettas among neighbors

Since then, denunciation has flourished in Italy's richest municipality. The Italian daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera", for example, reported on veritable "vendettas" among neighbors. Some of the alleged wrongdoers had tried to hide their air conditioning units or even disguise them with a coat of paint.

According to further reports, some even accepted an invitation to a neighbor's home just to secretly take a photo of an air conditioning unit. The photos were then passed on to the police.

As a result, 22 illegally installed systems have already been identified on various roofs and terraces between January and May. Since June, when it became increasingly hot, a further 15 have been added. Portofino's population is 379.

Among them, the allegedly rigorous approach of the police has caused outrage. Mayor Matteo Viacava has already been forced to deny media reports that the police have been using drones to hunt for air conditioning units.

"Everyone is now dependent on air conditioning"

"It all started last winter when someone installed an air conditioning system that covered a large part of a very narrow street," Viacava tells the Guardian, also showing sympathy for the residents of Portofino: "The summers have become much hotter, and in July and August it was humid and very humid. We don't want people to suffer from the heat and not be able to sleep".

However, Portofino is part of the park and the rules must be adhered to. The fines for violations are also quite substantial: sweating homeowners risk up to 40,800 francs if they violate the regulations. However, Viacava emphasizes that most cases have been resolved so far and that the aim is not to fine people.

The mayor explains that they simply want to ensure that the restrictions are respected and that the beauty of Portofino is preserved, adding: "Slowly, slowly, we are putting everything in order."