His mother wanted to bequeath her house to her partner, but a man in England developed a perfidious plan, according to the indictment. Now he is on trial.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 53-year-old man in England allegedly tried to kill his mother's partner with a lethal injection.

The mother probably did not want to leave her house to her son.

The public prosecutor's office is convinced that the family doctor wanted to kill the man with an elaborate plan. Show more

Disguised as a nurse, a man in England allegedly tried to kill his mother's partner with a fake coronavirus booster vaccination. According to the indictment, the aim was to eliminate him as the heir to the house. This is why the 53-year-old, who is a doctor himself, is now on trial for attempted murder. He rejects the accusation of murder, but has admitted to administering a harmful substance. The aim was merely to cause slight pain.

However, the public prosecutor is convinced that the general practitioner wanted to kill the man with a sophisticated plan. He sent the 73-year-old a forged letter from the NHS offering him a check-up visit.

Alleged perpetrator made off with it

When the man responded, the 53-year-old disguised himself with a coat, cap, gloves, mask and tinted glasses and spoke in broken English. The masquerade was not noticed at first because the mother asked the supposed nurse to take her blood. After an examination, he then assured the victim that a booster vaccination was necessary - and injected a poison, according to the indictment.

The 73-year-old cried out in pain and the alleged perpetrator made off. When the partner then noticed that the nurse had the same stature as her son, the victim consulted his own family doctor - and the hoax was discovered.

Long treatment in hospital

After a short time, the arm darkened and blisters developed. Finally, necrotizing fasciitis was diagnosed, a rare and life-threatening bacterial infection according to the indictment. The man remained in hospital for weeks. It is still unclear what substance was administered.

According to the indictment, the reason for the crime was financial interests. The alleged perpetrator wanted to get the man out of the way in order to get his hands on his mother's house, which she left to her partner in her will.

