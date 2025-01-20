A tumor weighing 1.5 kilograms was removed from an eight-year-old girl in a complicated operation. (symbolic image) sda

A tumor weighing 1.5 kilograms was removed from an eight-year-old girl in Rome in a complicated operation. The little patient is on the road to recovery.

A team of doctors has removed a huge kidney tumor from a girl.

The tumor weighed 1.5 kilograms and was already growing in the heart.

During the nine-hour operation, the eight-year-old's heartbeat had to be stopped. Show more

It grew right into the heart: Doctors have removed a huge tumor from an eight-year-old girl. The so-called nephroblastoma weighed 1.5 kilograms. The operation took place at the Bambino Gesù Vatican Children's Hospital in Rome and lasted more than nine hours.

Alessandro Crocoli, Head of the Department of Oncological Surgery at the hospital, sees the successful operation not only as a "medical victory, but also as great hope for many families in a similar situation", as quoted by "20 Minuten" in a statement from the Italian news agency ANSA.

According to the report, the girl had received six cycles of chemotherapy in the months before the operation. This reduced the mass of the tumor.

Heartbeat was suspended

During the operation itself, the right kidney, which was ten times larger than normal due to the tumor, was first removed. Heart surgeons then stopped the little patient's heartbeat and kept the girl alive with an extracorporeal circuit. This was necessary to remove the part of the tumor that was already growing in the atrium of the heart.

After a short stay in the intensive care unit, the girl is on the road to recovery, the hospital announced. Treatment will continue with radiotherapy and further cycles of chemotherapy.