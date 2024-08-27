The 32-year-old driver succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene. Picture: Keystone/Kantonspolizei Zürich

A 32-year-old driver was fatally injured in an accident on the A3 highway in Horgen ZH on Monday evening.

According to the police, the driver left the road shortly after 10 p.m. for reasons that are still unclear.

The man died at the scene of the accident. Show more

The man died at the scene of the accident, as reported by the Zurich cantonal police on Tuesday night.

The driver left the road shortly after 10 p.m. for reasons that are still unclear, according to the Zurich cantonal police. He drove up an embankment and then back onto the road. The car then overturned.

The A3 highway in the direction of Zurich was closed for several hours in the area of the accident. The cantonal police and the responsible public prosecutor's office began an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, according to the press release.

