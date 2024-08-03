Chase on the highway: A driver flees from the Bern police as a wrong-way driver. (symbolic image) IMAGO/snowfieldphotography

On Saturday morning, a driver evaded a police check in Biel. He fled at excessive speed and was driving as a wrong-way driver on the A6.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you While fleeing from the Bern police, a driver drove onto the A6 and tried to drive off as a wrong-way driver.

There were several collisions during the escape, but nobody was injured.

The driver was eventually stopped in Lyss. He is charged with various offenses.

The Bern cantonal police are looking for witnesses. Show more

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, at around 6.15 a.m., a civilian patrol of the Bern cantonal police in Biel noticed a car crossing into the oncoming lane on Murtenstrasse. The driver was asked to stop.

However, he fled as a wrong-way driver onto the A6. In doing so, he overtook vehicles in the opposite lane at excessive speed. This resulted in a grazing collision with a car and collisions with traffic control posts. As far as is currently known, no one was injured. For safety reasons, however, the emergency services had to abandon their immediate pursuit.

A short time later, another report was received that a white car had collided with a parked vehicle on the upper Aareweg in Lyss. The badly damaged white car was found at the scene, but according to witnesses, the driver had fled on foot.

The driver was eventually stopped by various emergency services and a service dog in a building in Lyss and taken to a police station for further investigation.

Witnesses are being sought to clarify the events. Anyone who has observed the white car driving, made any other observations or can provide video footage is asked to call +41 32 324 85 31.