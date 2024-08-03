On Saturday, August 3, 2024, at around 6.15 a.m., a civilian patrol of the Bern cantonal police in Biel noticed a car crossing into the oncoming lane on Murtenstrasse. The driver was asked to stop.
However, he fled as a wrong-way driver onto the A6. In doing so, he overtook vehicles in the opposite lane at excessive speed. This resulted in a grazing collision with a car and collisions with traffic control posts. As far as is currently known, no one was injured. For safety reasons, however, the emergency services had to abandon their immediate pursuit.
A short time later, another report was received that a white car had collided with a parked vehicle on the upper Aareweg in Lyss. The badly damaged white car was found at the scene, but according to witnesses, the driver had fled on foot.
The driver was eventually stopped by various emergency services and a service dog in a building in Lyss and taken to a police station for further investigation.
Witnesses are being sought to clarify the events. Anyone who has observed the white car driving, made any other observations or can provide video footage is asked to call +41 32 324 85 31.