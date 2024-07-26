After an accident on the A1 near Lenzburg AG, an intoxicated woman from Solothurn drove away from the scene of the accident. She has now received a receipt from the public prosecutor's office for her drink-driving. sda

After hitting a roadworks fence on the A1, a woman from Solothurn drove home with only three tires. The woman had not informed the police: she was driving under the influence of alcohol. She has now been sentenced.

She crashed into a roadworks wall on the A1 highway near Lenzburg, ripped off a front tire and drove on undeterred: the police did not inform the now 26-year-old woman from Solothurn about the accident. However, the driver will not soon forget her journey on an early Saturday morning in March 2023: she has now received a letter from the public prosecutor's office, as reported by "Argovia Today".

According to the report, the driver was under the influence of alcohol, according to the penalty order from the Aargau public prosecutor's office. She would have known that she was unfit to drive due to her alcohol consumption - and got behind the wheel of her Mercedes anyway.

This will now cost the woman dearly: She was sentenced to a conditional fine of CHF 3,000 with a probationary period of two years for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving a car that was not safe to drive and for conduct in breach of duty following a traffic accident with material damage. However, a fine of 1,200 francs and charges of 900 francs have not been suspended.