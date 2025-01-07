The incident took place in a district of Zambia's capital Lusaka. Bild: Imago

A police officer in Zambia drunkenly opened the cells of a prison on New Year's Eve. In the process, 13 prisoners escaped - and are still on the run.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A police officer in the Zambian capital Lusaka opened several cells on New Year's Eve with the message that the prisoners should start the New Year in freedom.

The investigator was drunk at the time.

13 prisoners are still on the run. Show more

A drunk police officer in Zambia has helped 13 prisoners to escape. On New Year's Eve, he opened the cells in Kanyama, a district of the capital Lusaka, writes the Zambian police in a statement. According to the statement, a total of 15 suspects were in custody at the time, with only two remaining.

"Many of the suspects are facing charges for serious crimes such as assault, theft and burglary," police spokesman Rae Hamoonga is quoted as saying. The celebrating police officer, a "Detective Inspector", had ordered the detainees to leave their cells and start the new year in freedom.

The police officer then fled, but was arrested shortly afterwards. The criminals are still on the run: "The Zambian police are now intensifying their efforts to track down those who have escaped," the press release states.

In the search for the fugitives, the police are "urging" the public to report to the nearest station. In addition, decisive action will be taken against any officer who abuses their authority or violates the law.